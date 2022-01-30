AFCON 2021 Quarter-Final: Egypt Vs Morocco 1 – 1 – (Live)

Two North African heavyweights will battle for a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when Egypt and Morocco go head to head at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2017, when Morocco cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory in the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers and the Atlas Lions will be hoping for a repeat of that result.

Egypt could be without the services of 28-year-old midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who is a doubt after he was brought off midway through the game against Ivory Coast through injury.

Should the Al Ahly man fail to recover in time for the game, his replacement Zizo could come into the mix for his first starting appearance at the tournament.

The Pharaohs will also take to the pitch without Akram Tawfik as the 24-year-old has been out of action since picking up an injury in the opening game against Nigeria.

Mustafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush and Salah have started each of their four games so far and we expect to see the trio combine at the attacking end of the pitch once again on Sunday.

On the back of an outstanding display against Malawi last time out, Halilhodzic could name a similar side against the Pharaohs, meaning we could see an attacking duo of Ayoub El Kaabi and En-Nesyri once again.

Hakimi put on a clinic in the aforementioned game and we expect to see the Paris Saint-Germain full-back team up with Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Adam Masina at the defensive end of the pitch.

Having recently recovered from an injury, Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair returned to the fold last time out when he was an unused substitute.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shennawy; Kamal, Hegazi, Hamdi, Ashraf; Zizo, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Amallah, Louza; Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi

