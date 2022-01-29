AFCON 2021 Quarter-final: Gambia Vs Cameroon 0 – 0 – (Live)

Hosts Cameroon and debutants Gambia were the second set of teams to progress to the Quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after wins over Comoros and Guinea.

It was a day that saw Chaker Alhadhur keep goal impressively for Comoros, Vincent Aboubakar do what Vincent Aboubakar does for Cameroon, and both Guinea and Gambia get red carded, has come to an end. But what lessons were learnt from Monday’s games?

Gambia are sticking to their manual

Gambia continued their fairy tale run at the AFCON with a 1-0 win over Guinea. A win that did not entirely come as a surprise as the Scorpions matched Guinea strength for strength for most of the game.

