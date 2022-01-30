AFCON 2021 Quarter-Final: Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea 3 – 1 – (Full Time)

Senegal and Equatorial Guinea round off the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when they go head to head at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for a place in the last four on Sunday.

The National Thunder head into the game fresh off the back of another superb result after knocking out a significantly superior Mali side on penalties and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Senegal and Equatorial Guinea round off the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when they go head to head at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for a place in the last four on Sunday.

The National Thunder head into the game fresh off the back of another superb result after knocking out a significantly superior Mali side on penalties and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

In a thrilling contest at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Liverpool star Sadio Mane broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark before Marseille forward Ahmadou Bamba Dieng came off the bench to make sure of the result in the 92nd minute.

This followed an unbeaten run in the group stages, where they claimed a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in their group opener on January 10 before playing out successive goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi respectively to finish top of Group B.

While Aliou Cisse’s men have scored just three goals in the tournament, they have been imperious at the defensive end of the pitch, where they remain the only side yet to concede a goal so far.

Senegal are currently on a blistering 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up seven wins and three draws since crashing out of the COSAFA Cup on penalties against South Africa back in July 2021.

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/senegal/africa-cup-of-nations/preview/preview-senegal-vs-eq-guinea-prediction-team-news-lineups_476602.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...