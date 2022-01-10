AFCON 2021: Rep Of Guinea Vs Malawi 1 – 0 – (Live)

Guinea and Malawi will both be looking to get off to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations when they lock horns at the Kouekong Stadium on Sunday.

The teams have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal and Zimbabwe, who square off in the other fixture of the opening round.

Guinea capped off their preparations for the AFCON by getting the better of Rwanda in an international friendly on Thursday.

Mohamed Bayo and skipper Naby Keita both netted in the opening 45 minutes to secure a well-deserved victory for Kaba Diawara’s men.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...