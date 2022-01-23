AFCON 2021 Round-of-16: Burkina Faso Vs Gabon 7 – 6 On (Penalties)!

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 :
Match 1

Burkina Faso vs Gabon.

Date: Sun 23rd January

Time: 5pm

Venue: Limbs Stadium

https://www.google.com/search?q=burkina+faso+vs+gabon+round+of+16&oq=burkina+faso+vs+gabon+round

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: