AFCON 2021 Round-of-16: Senegal Vs Cape Verde 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Sadio Mane & Co. will have to improve massively if they are to go one step better than their 2019 silver medals.

Senegal have made it to the quarterfinals on 10 occasions, never losing a Round-of-16 fixture on the 10 occasions they have made it out of the group stages.

Cape Verde have been to the AFCON finals only twice in their history, qualifying for the quarterfinals in their debut competition at the 2013 edition in South Africa but crashed out at the group stage at Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

Form and Head-to-Head

Senegal have not conceded in their past four games, having won twice and drawn twice in those games.

The last time the Teranga Lions’ defence was breached was in November 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Togo that ended 1-1.

