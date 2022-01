Senegal begin their quest for a first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title by taking on Zimbabwe at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be looking to upset the odds and open their continental campaign with a victory against more illustrious opponents.

Senegal suffered the disappointment of losing back to back finals when they fell to South Africa at the last hurdle of the COSAFA Cup

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...