AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Qualify For Knockout Stages (Photos)

Nigeria are through to the knockout stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, following a 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday.

The Super Eagles had beaten Egypt 1-0 in their first Group D fixture.

Super Eagles celebrating victory during clash with Egypt.

Against the Sudanese, goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon gave the three-time champions a three-goal lead.

Although Sudan pulled one back, it was merely a consolation goal.

Nigeria top the group with six points ahead of the Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau game.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/15/afcon-2021-super-eagles-qualify-for-knockout-stages/

