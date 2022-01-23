AFCON 2022:Tunisia Beats Nigeria

Tunisia has defeated Nigeria in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Super Eagles of Nigeria will be heading back to Nigeria as soon as possible through Air Peace airline.

They lost 1-0 to Tunisia in their Sunday encounter in the Round of 16.

Punch Newspaper reported that barely two minutes after he was brought into the game, Alex Iwobi was sent off for a bad tackle.

This is after Tunisia shocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria by scoring two minutes into the second half.

A shot from Youssef Msakni gave the Carthage Eagles their first goal in the game.The goal came after Msakni’s shot from outside the 18-yard box was poorly parried into the net by Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye.

Super Eagles had faced a tough challenge in the first half of their encounter against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

A cagey opening controlled by Nigeria became tough in the 21 minutes as the Tunisian attackers put pressure on Nigeria’s defenders.

Skilful attackers Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to sparkle as they barely got a chance on the pitch this evening in the tough game.

Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles won their group matches against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown a yellow card in the 20th minute.

