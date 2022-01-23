AFCON 2022: Nigeria Vs Tunisia In Pictures

Covid-hit Tunisia dumped ten-man Nigeria out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win in Sunday’s last-16 clash.

The game was won up just 63 seconds into the second-half when Youssef Msakni was given all the time and space he could ask for as he took aim from 25 yards.

His bouncing, dipping shot caught young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye off guard and his weak parry was unable to prevent the ball from nestling in the corner of the net.

Substitute Alex Iwobi then left his studs on Msakni as he controlled the ball and was initially booked for leaving his opponent writhing on the turf. VAR wanted a second look, however, and the red card was produced to further damage the Super Eagles’ chances.

For a side that won all three of their group games and even rested the majority of their stars for their previous match, tournament favourites Nigeria looked out of ideas in the face of some heroic defending.

Umar Sadiq had the best chance to add to the cup’s growing repertoire of late drama, only to see his shot roll across the face of the goal and wide of the far-post. Tunisia will play Burkina Faso in Saturday’s quarter-final.

Below are pictures gathered from the historic match.

