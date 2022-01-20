Temidayo Akinsuyi

LAGOS- President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style.

The President in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity urges the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition.

President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the travelling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.

https://independent.ng/afcon-buhari-urges-super-eagles-to-maintain-their-terrific-form/

“Congratulations to our Super Eagles on winning all their three games and advancing to the second round of the AFCON in grand style.

I urge them to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that has made them leaders in the group stage, and to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria on and off the field.

The entire country looks forward with hope to a total of SEVEN emphatic wins in this competition. Three down, four to go!

They are assured of my unflinching support as they soar like the Eagles that they are to write yet another brilliant chapter in the unfolding story of Nigerian football.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=492346715582651&id=100044219794363

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...