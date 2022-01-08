AFCON: Burkina Faso Protests, Calls Players’ COVID-19 Antigen Tests “A Scandal”

Before the opening match against Cameroon on Sunday January 9, at least four positive Covid-19 tests were detected among Burkina Faso players. The Stallions, who are angry, demand a second opinion.

The 33rd African Cup of Nations does not start until Sunday, but the opening match has a first controversy on the eve of its kickoff. Firmin Sanou, Assistant Coach of Burkina Faso, who will face Cameroon, explained the object of the Stallions’ wrath, this Saturday, January 8 at a press conference, at the Olembé stadium. “ Four to five players” of the National team have tested positive for Covid-19 under incredible conditions, he said.

At least five players and four members of the technical staff of the Stallions have tested positive for Covid-19. But the Burkinabè delegation has doubts about the reliability of these results. They accuse CAF of not having respected the protocol. “It is a scandal. We have to review the situation,” shouted Bertrand Traoré.

Hear Firmin Sanou:

“Yesterday morning (Friday, January 7), there was a medical team who showed up at our hotel to do the Covid-19 tests. We approached the CAF to find out who had sent this medical team. CAF clearly told us that it had not sent any team to our hotel.”

Consequently, we refused the tests to be taken. So we then had to wait. First until the afternoon. Then finally, until the evening, to see the medical team recruited by CAF, show up.

“CAF told us that they would send us a medical team in the afternoon, before we left for the training session; we haven’t seen them. Afterwards, a team arrived around 10 pm-11pm. It was the one sent by CAF. We carried out the tests.”

A few hours later, the verdict fell: “They informed us that we had four to five cases of COVID-19, including senior players. Firmin Sanou did not give any names, but according to our information, there are among them Edmond Tapsoba, Oula Abbas Traoré and Saïdou Simporé. And “in addition to the four players, there is a fifth of whom the doctors say he has not passed a test, while this is the case,” said the assistant coach.

Captain, Bernard Traore:

Burkina Faso is incredulous in front of this incident. “According to the health protocol, the tests must be carried out 48 hours before the matches. (…) And we need PCR tests, while we have done antigenic tests “recalled a somewhat distraught Firmin Sanou:” It is disturbing for the organization. (…) Not even 24 hours before the match, you learn that you probably have five players that you won’t be able to use. “

The captain of the Stallions, Bertrand Traoré , did not get rid of his calm tone to mention this situation. But the Aston Villa striker is also angry: “ It’s a scandal, we can not deprive us 24 hours before the match. The authorities must review this, we cannot accept this decision . We can redo tests of our positive players, ”suggested Bertrand Traoré.

Burkina Faso in turmoil

Firmin Sanou does not hide his embarrassment. No name was released to the press. The Assistant Coach of Burkina Faso simply said that he will have to do without a few players against Cameroon. “It’s a shame and disturbing, he regrets. We prepared the group and the team was already taking shape. But within 24 hours, we learn that several players of our first eleven will be unavailable.”

For the tactician, several gray areas must be cleared up as quickly as possible by the CAF. He said: “The health protocol at the CAF level provides for the Covid-19 tests to be carried out 48 hours before the match. We took the test at 11 p.m., less than 48 hours before the match. We would like to know why. We would also like to know who appointed the first medical team. And finally, why did we do anti-gene tests rather than PCR? “

The Burkinabè team intends to request a second opinion.



