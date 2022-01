Clinton van der Berg @ClintonV

Egypt striker and computer science student Mostafa Mohamed was unable to sit his exams this week because he’s playing in the African Cup of Nations. So he sent a friend to take them in his place. Unfortunately the friend got caught and is now in police custody (via @TheUpshot).



https://twitter.com/ClintonV/status/1486995656778657795

