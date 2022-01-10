AFCON: Morocco Vs Ghana 1 – 0 – (Full Time)

The Black Stars are set to start their quest for a fifth Afcon title against the Atlas Lions on Monday

All eyes will be on Yaounde’s Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo when Ghana and Morocco clash to open their campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Monday.

The two sides are set for a Group B opening day thriller, each targeting a result capable of fueling the rest of their adventure at the 33rd Afcon tournament.

Ghana have won the continental showpiece on four previous occasions, but that their last title dates to 40 years ago highlights their desire to rule Africa once again.

For all their high ratings, particularly in recent times, Morocco, on the other hand, have only one title to show – their 1976 success in Ethiopia – explaining their popular tag as perennial underachievers.

