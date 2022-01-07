2021 AFCON: Musa, Chukwueze On Target As Eagles Beat Coton Sport In Practice Match

A goal in each half by Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze, earned the Super Eagles a 2-0 win against Cameroon club side Coton Sport in a practice game in Garoua on Friday.

The game was arranged as part of preparation for the Eagles ahead of their 2021 AFCON Group D opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

Musa opened scoring in the first half before Chukwueze doubled the Eagles’ lead in the second half.

Starting for the Eagles in the friendly were Maduka Okoye in goal, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi in defence.

The midfield had Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Chidera Ejuke while Kelechi Iheanacho, Musa and Taiwo Awoniyi led the attack.

In the course of the first half Musa was replaced by Alex Iwobi.

Prior to the start of the second half, Francis Uzoho, Olisa Ndah, Semi Ajayi, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Nwakali, Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Sadiq Umar were introduced.

Iwobi and Sanusi were the only players from the first half who retained their places.

However, Iwobi later made way for Henry Onyekuru and Umar was replaced by Peter Olayinka.

Meanwhile, there will be another practice game between the Eagles first and second eleven.

https://www.completesports.com/2021-afcon-musa-chukwueze-on-target-as-eagles-beat-coton-sport-in-friendly-match/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...