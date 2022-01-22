AFCON: Tunisia Head Coach, 12 Players Contract COVID-19, To Miss Nigeria Clash

Ahead of the round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with the Super Eagles, several Tunisian players and Mondher Kebaier, the head coach, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kebaier was absent during the pre-match press conference on Saturday at the media centre of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Jalal Al-Qadri, Tunisia’s assistant coach, addressed journalists during the press conference.

He said Wahbi Khazri, captain of the Carthage Eagles, and eleven others have contracted COVID-19 and will not be available for the game.

The other eleven players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended for the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

They won their first game 4-0 against Mauritania and lost their remaining two matches.

The Carthage Eagles last met the Nigerian side during the third-place game at the 2019 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt.



