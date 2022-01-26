Afenifere Plans Political Party, Insists On State Police, Constitution Review

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has announced that it would float a fresh political party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The organisation said this on Tuesday, at its Annual General Meeting held at the country home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Sanya Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Afenifere, however did not disclose the name of the party and the time it would be unveiled.

Adebanjo spoke with journalists after the meeting which was attended by leaders and members of Afenifere from all the states in Yorubaland, including Delta, Kwara and Kogi

He said the organisation was not convinced to participate in the coming election unless the constitution is reviewed and the country is restructured.

He said, “We are still going to take a decision on whether we will take part or not. But, we are forming a political party. We are not supporting anybody. Definitely, we are forming a party.

“I don’t believe in election until they change this constitution, there is no level playing field under this fraudulent constitution.”

Rising from its AGM, the group issued a communiqué, stressing the need for improved security in the country.

The communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, read, “The meeting felt that one of the things that have been a great cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress today was the rubbishing of true federalism.

“Afenifere is convinced that restructuring of the Nigerian state before the 2023 general elections is achievable.

“It is achievable through the adoption of the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 Mallam El-Rufai Committee of the APC on true federalism with desirable modifications where necessary.

“In recent times, we have consistently expressed concern on the situation of insecurity in Nigeria today. We have also always recommended what we consider as the ways out of the unprecedented security challenges facing us.

“In this respect, we strongly call on the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the introduction of state police equipped with requisite means to enhance security in the states and that of the federation ultimately.

“The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against state police are unfounded and self-serving.”

https://punchng.com/afenifere-plans-political-party-insists-on-state-police-constitution-review/

