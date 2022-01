The animal our Librarian killed in my ppa today.

Our Librarian’s trap caught the animal today and they have to slit the throat of the animal.

This my first time I’m coming across such animal.

Guys, make una help tell me the name of the animal.

Asked our Librarian’l how much he gonna sell it and he told me 15000. Me wey no get #500 for account.

Had it been I get money, I for buy am and use am prepare better nkwobi for this Ogun State wey I dey serve

