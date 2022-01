I made this post years back lamenting about my inability to gain admission..

Well it’s all history now!

Thank you all for ur words of advice.

https://www.nairaland.com/5617919/5-years-no-admission-depression#85573172

My 5th jamb exams finally brought success!!

