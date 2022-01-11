After Tinubu, Umahi Informs Buhari Of 2023 Presidential Ambition

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Barely 24 hours after Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for president, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday did the same.

POLITICS NIGERIA has gathered that Governor Umahi disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with Buhari.

He disclosed that the president told him to consult widely. It can be recalled that Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2021.



