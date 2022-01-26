Air Peace deploys two new aircraft on Anambra route

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, has announced the deployment of its brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft on the Anambra route.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development followed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) recent approval of the Anambra Airport to operate B737-700 and its equivalent aircraft.

Olisa explained that the airline has also increased flight frequencies on specific domestic routes, including Anambra.

He noted that the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with more passenger capacity, would be deployed on the route, adding that frequency had been increased to daily flights for Anambra.

“This new development means more flight availability for passengers flying the route, which is reflective of the airline’s resolve to ease the burden of air travel in the country.



