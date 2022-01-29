Aisha Buhari, Okonjo Iweala, First Ladies Honoured At VIP 100+1 Women Of Impact

Aisha Buhari, Okonjo Iweala, Pauline Tallen, Amina Mohammed, Bisi Fayemi, Judith Amaechi, Nneoma Okorocha, Others First Ladies Honoured At VIP 100+1 Women of Impact Awards 2021

Notable women in the society have been honoured with awards of recognition for their impact in the development of the nation, among whom are the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Buhari, DG World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Deputy Secretary General, United Nation(UN), Dr. Anima Mohammed, Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former First Lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi, Former First Lady of Imo State, H.E Nneoma Nkechi Rochas, SA to Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari on African First Ladies and Former First Lady Nasarawa State, H.E. Mairo Tanko Al-Makura and Wife of Katsina State Governor, H.E. Binta Aminu Masari and host of others.

Presenting the award to the Minister, First Lady of Ekiti State and the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum, H.E. Erelu Bisi Fayemi said the award is in acknowledgement of the Minister’s contributions to women advancement, girl child education.

At the event which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, the Ekiti First Lady thanked the Minister for being an amazing role model and a voice for the Nigerian women and girls.

The convener of the VIP 100+1 Women of Impact Award, Mr. Talabi Taiwo O. Michael in his remarks expressed gratitude to the Minister and all the awardees for their continued efforts in ensuring a better Nigeria for all, particularly the women.

He said women are doing a lot in terms of building the home, raising children, lubricating the economy as well as ensuring the maintenance of peace and stability.

In her remarks, Former First Lady of Imo State, Chief Mrs. Nneoma Okorocha thanked the organisers of the award for honouring women, noting that they have not been adequately appreciated by the society.

The event also featured the unveiling of VIP Magazine, a lifestyle and celebrity journal that captures the moment, features interesting stories and covers exclusive interviews of very important persons and personality to inspire and promote reputable leadership in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

In attendance include UN Women-Country Rep. Comfort Lamptey, Hajia Mairo Tanko Al-Makura-SA to Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria, HRH Temitope Ajayi(Mama Diaspora) Ondo Deputy Governor’s Wife, Rep. of Ondo First Lady, H.E. Betty Akeredolu, and a host of others.

