‘Akanchawa’ Singer, Gozie Okeke Gets Lexus From Fr Mbaka (Photos, Video)

‘Akanchawa’ gospel singer Gozie Okeke has received a gift of a Lexus car from the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gozie shared a video of the car, thanking the priest for the gift.

“All I have to say is thank you Jesus, My father in the Lord Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka U will hear from me soon. May God keep you for me in the name of Jesus Christ Amen. I love you with passion,” he wrote.

In February 2021, the singer survived a car accident which nearly damaged his legs.

He also wrote on Facebook, thanking God for keeping him alive.

“If not for God, my life would have been cut short this morning. it was indeed a miracle. Please join me to praise God for this miraculous deliverance,” he wrote.

After he got discharged, he performed at several events with the aid of a wheelchair.

Gozie is married to fellow gospel singer Njideka Okeke.

The couple got separated after they made headlines in 2012 following gay rumour and domestic abuse allegation.

They reunited four years after to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6P-KU9T9tk

https://www.instagram.com/princegozie_okeke/p/CYQd8TjhLXh/?utm_medium=copy_link

