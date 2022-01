The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has shown that he is still fit at the age of 83 after he was seen with some of his Oloris dancing to the sound of music to celebrate his 51st coronation anniversary,

The monarch celebrated his reign on the throne over the weekend.

He was joined by his Oloris, family members, and well-wishers at the coronation anniversary party.

See video of the monarch and his wives dancing below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCclSUswj80

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...