Alaafin Of Oyo Embarks On Work Out Session, Boxing Ring Fight (Photos)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is poised on ensuring he is fit and strong so as to remain energetic for his wives, family and people as a ruler.

The 83-year-old royal monarch stormed the boxing ring of the Durbar stadium in Oyo Town on Monday, January 3, 2022 and joined others in a rigorous work-out session, Igbere TV reports.

According to the Alaafin of Oyo, it is very critical for one to be concerned about his health therefore, one must do whatever it takes to live a healthy life.

“It is important for one to look after his health and body because from cradle to the grave, it is all you have got and your main task is care for it.” Oba Lamidi stated during the exercise.

“Light work out is good and an essential part of healthy living for a healthy heart.” he further said.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSP4hvoCjU/?utm_medium=copy_link

