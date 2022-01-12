Alao Akala Is Dead. Ex-Oyo State Governor Dies At 71

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Information just reaching the POLITICS NIGERIA newsdesk reveals that Oyo State Former Governor, Christopher Alao Akala is dead.

Though details of his death still sketchy at the time of filling this report. It was confirmed that he died last night after returning from Abuja.

Akala, a popular grassroots politician was Governor of Oyo State between 2007 and 2011. The 71 year old was the candidate of the ADP in the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

