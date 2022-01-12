Alao-Akala: Seyi Makinde Mourns, Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Mast

I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former Governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, which sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of Governor Alao-Akala, our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as Governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan.



Seyi Makinde

