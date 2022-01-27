‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’: Reminisce Drops New Song On His 41st Birthday (Pix, Video)

Rapper Remilekun Safaru aka Reminisce is back with a new song ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’, Igbere TV reports.

The 41-year-old announced his new music in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 26, his birthday.

“Happy to be doing this one. It’s a song that brings back so many memories as it allows me to speak on fair-weather friends, family, expectations of fans and changed priorities.

“Thanks to baba @kennyogungbe for Clearing the record SEAMLESSLY,” he wrote.

Acknowledging singers 2face and Tony Tetula, he wrote: “Thanks to legends who gave is such an iconic track Tony Tetula and 2face.”

On his 40th birthday in January 2021, the rapper received the coveted PlayStation 5 console, among others, as birthday gifts from friends and family.

He had earlier in the day taken to his page on Twitter to call out some of his crew members and wondered why there had been no surprise for him.

A few hours after his tweet, the King of Boys actor returned with a video, noting that his friends and family heeded his call.

A member of his team Edward Israel-Ayide disclosed the rapper was the most difficult person to surprise. He, however, said they managed to get him.

Isreal-Ayide wrote: “Remi is the hardest person to surprise but we got him good. His wife told him Edward is here with a contract for you to sign. Money moved him.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY9zfYTuCnU

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZLGq7Lg0zx/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...