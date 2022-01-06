Alfa & Another Man Caught Exhuming 16 Skulls At A Cemetery In Oyo (Photo)

Two middle-aged men were on Wednesday arrested while exhuming 16 skulls and body parts from a burial ground at Kilometer 1, Moniya-Iseyin road, Iseyin on Tuesday.

The suspects are Alfa Yunusa Atikoko, and Wasiu Ajikanle.

Daily Trust gathered that they were arrested along the Alamole area by men of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and Yoruba Revolutionary Movement (YOREM).

They were arrested after they had exhumed the corpses and parked the parts in sacks.

A witness told Daily Trust that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Daily Trust reports that there had been complaints about missing corpses at the burial ground which the authorities at the cemetery have not been able to account for.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the necessary update would be provided soon, but did not at press time.



https://dailytrust.com/2-men-arrested-exhuming-16-skulls-at-cemetery

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...