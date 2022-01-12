Allow Your Daughters To Join Army – Yobe Government Official Tells Parents, Guardians

Allow your daughters to join Army – Yobe govt tells parents, guardians

The Yobe State Government has urged parents and guardians in the state to allow their daughters to join the Nigerian Army in order to help in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni and Chairman, Yobe State Recruitment Committee, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd) gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen at the 241 Recce Battalion Nguru, venue for the 82 Regular Recruitment Intake screening exercise for the state.

He said it is important for the journalists and other relevant stakeholders to sensitize parents across the 17 local government areas of the state to encourage their daughters to join the Army.

“You know, because of cultural and religious issues it is very difficult for females from this part of the country to join the army”, he lamented.

On the current screen exercise for the 82RRI which commenced on the 2nd of January, Brig. Gen. Abdulsalam noted that based on the principle of Federal Character, the Nigerian Army has shortlisted 1,500 candidates for Yobe State where, after the exercise, only 140 are expected to make the final list.

Talking about the transparency of the recruitment exercise, Abdulsalam said, “the Nigerian Army recruitment is the most transparent of all recruitment exercises. Anybody that is not shortlisted will not take part and the result will be announced here on the ground”.

When also asked whether there is political interference in the recruitment screening exercise, the Chairman denied any political interference in the exercise.

“No politician has any influence on this recruitment exercise, because this is not the final, if we take anybody that is not competent Yobe state would lose because when it gets to Falgore, they will drop unfit candidates and use other available candidates to fill the slot. So, there is no interference as far as Nigerian Army recruitment exercise is a concern”, he stressed.

It was gathered that among the 1,500 candidates shortlisted from the state, only four female candidates made it to the current stage as the screening exercise continues. The exercise is expected to end on the 16th of January, 2022.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/12/allow-your-daughters-to-join-army-yobe-govt-tells-parents-guardians/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...