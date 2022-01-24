Ambassador Ginika Tor At APC Women National Conference (Photos)

APC Women National Conference Records Massive Success As Hon. Ginika Tor Shows Capacity, Applauds National Women Rep For Leadership

The National Women Conference of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ended successfully with big wigs of the party from the women wing engaging in far reaching discussions that would enhance national development through the exceptional talents they can bring to table in the country’s leadership.

Among stalwarts of the party who graced the well attended event at International Conference Centre Abuja is popular television personality and media entrepreneur.

She was also the Secretary of contact mobilisation committee of the conference.

Amb. Tor who was recently honoured with the chieftaincy title of Imaluegwummiri Imaluegwuoku 1 of Awka, Anambra state by the Obi of Awka Eze Uzu II, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Gibson Nwosu OON was in the team of high profile members of the APC who drew attention to the humongous contributions women can make in the country’s leadership.

mb. Tor, a Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission applauded the National Woman leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete for her visionary leadership which has seen the women wing of the party as a force to reckon with.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari delivered the keynote address in the conference which is first of its kinds while the Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor shared her experience as a top government functionary.

No fewer than 1,000 women drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory attended the event.

Among other things, the conference brainstormed on ways to strengthen women political rights, barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and how to eliminate them and strategies for getting them fully involved.

Ambassador Ginika Tor

The Women National Conference also brainstormed on strategies the APC can retain power as the 2023 election draws nearer.

Also in attendance was the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as well first ladies of most states.

