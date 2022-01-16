An Armed Robbery Experience I Had Moments After A Holy Ghost Church Service

It happened moments after i just returned from a church program, sometime in late 2003. It was most likely carried out by cultists, since it took place in a university campus hostel.

There were six of us (all guys) inside the room. Four of us, choir members, yet in high spirits having just returned from a Holy Ghost power-packed, Spirit-filled service on campus at about 10pm.

We were still trying to absorb everything that had transpired during the powerful service, while also getting set for bed, when out of nowhere, there came in the three guys with gun(s) and machete(s) into the room and one of them switched off the light, while using touch light to be flashing light on our faces carrying out the robbery.

But it was a strange kind of robbery, because after they were through, they had robbed every one inside the room, except me.

And it wasn’t as though it was a mistake or that they had forgotten to do so or were in a hurry, it seemed deliberate, because after asking everyone of us to lie down, they had stood us up one by one to rob us, from the first person to the fifth person.

But when it got to my turn, being the sixth and final person, after the guy came to me, and flashed the touch on my face, since it was dark, instead of telling me to stand up and go to show him my things as he had done to the other five persons before me, he just stood up and started walking sheepishly back to where his guys were to my amazement. It was as though he had seen something strange or an angel.

Moreover while yet lying down, i overheard him being asked by one of his guys, who I suppose was their leader, “what of that guy”? His response though was not loud, so I couldn’t hear what he said was his reason for doing that, but it seemed to suffice to his fellow guys, as it wasn’t long afterwards they left the room.

Probably even more puzzling, was the fact that my black traveling bag, was just about the first thing anyone else would spot in the place the robbers had taken most of the things from, such as, cash, a mobile phone, a perfume jar, a pair of shoes etc., which was the wardrobe.

And inside the side pocket of that bag which was the foremost and most exposed part of that bag, there was some considerable amount of cash. Therefore had they just stumbled on it and decided to open it just one of the times they went there with one of the other five persons to show them their stuff, they would have also robbed me of some cash, because that was the closest money or thing in the wardrobe for them to have made away with.

But for some reason they left all the cash intact and no single thing in my bag was missing, while the other things more difficult to access in that wardrobe were being made away with, apart from my other things without my bag there which they also didn’t touch.

So this was not just about me not being stood up by them, because they could have also easily robbed me even without needing me to do that.

As I said earlier, four of us there of the six were all choir members of the same church, and we had just returned from a church service together. And while three of us were guests who came from other parts of the country for the annual church program held within the campus premises, the other one was a student of that school who happened to be our host.

But despite that, when the robbery took place, I was the only one of the four who was separated and treated differently from the rest by the armed robbers.

It was really shocking to say the least, but it wasn’t completely surprising to me because it was obvious to me why that was.

Despite that we were all Christians, and some active church members, as those my fellow choir members, i was the only one among them that was really saved and truly of God among them, so that was what was separated me from the rest when it mattered.

God bless.

