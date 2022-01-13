Anambra 2022 Governorship Transition Committee (Full List)

This is to announce the constitution of a Transition Committee which will liaise with a team set up by the government of Anambra State to ensure a seamless transition from the Governor Willie Obiano’s administration to a Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration as from 17th March, 2022.
The full Terms of Reference for the Committee as well as its mode of operation will be communicated during the inauguration/first plenary sessions scheduled for 19- 22nd January, 2022 at the Golden Tulip (Agulu Lake) Hotel, Anambra State.
Members are expected to arrive on Wednesday, 19th while the inauguration and first plenary sessions start on the 20th. Departure is on the 23rd.
The Secretariat will take care of the logistics (transport and accommodation), etc.
The members include:
1) Mrs Oby Ezekwesili (Chairperson)
2) Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah
3) Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor
4) Prof. Pat Utomi
5) Prof. Chidi Odinkalu
6) Mr. Steve Nworga
7) Chief Osita Chidoka
( Hon (Dr) Ben Nwankwo
9) Hon Charles Odedo
10) Barr Tony Ifeanya
11) Mr. Ferdinand Agu
12) Prof. Osita Ogbu
13) Chief Chikwe Udensi
14) Dr. Greg Ibe
15) Dr. Alex Otti
16) Mr. Coleman Uba
17) Chief Collins Chikeluba
18) Engr (Sir) Chris Okoye
19) Prof. (Mrs) Uche Amazigo
20) Barrister Pat. Ikwueto, SAN
21) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN
22) Barrister Echezona Etiaba, SAN
23) Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN
24) Engr. Emeka Ezeh
25) Chief Leon C. Mezue
26) Hon Chike Anyaonu
27) Hon Evarist Uba
28) Dr. P.C.J Adibe
29) Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo
30) Dr. Mefor Law
31) Dr. Alex Obiogbolu
32) Dr Godwin Owoh
33) Dr. Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo
34) Mr. Epundu Emechebe
35) Mr. Christian Udechukwu
36) Chinyere Ossy Okoye, Esq
37) Chief Don Eze
38) Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute — PWC
39) Mr. Franklin Edochie
40) Mr. Dozie Okpalaobieri
41) Ms Nkoli Anyaoku
42) Ms Uche Onwuamaegbu
43) Mr. Innocent Isichei
44) Mr. George Nwangwu
45) Mr. Ikechukwu Nweje
46) Dr. Innocent Okpanum
47) Arc Henry Arize
48) Dr. Will Fleury
49) Barrister Udu – Former Head of Service
50) Dr. Emma Ezenwaji
51) Prof. Phil Phil-Eze
52) Mr. Joe Anatune
53) Mr. Ike Chioke
54) Prof. Ifedioramma Eugene-Mary Nwana
55) Mr. Emma Onyilofor
56) Ms Prisca-Anne Nwangwu
57) Ms Chinwe Jane Okoli
58) Mrs Amaka Obi
59) Fred Chukwuemeka Agbata
60) Mr. Chinedu Nwoye
61) Dr. Nelson Omenugha
62) Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu
63) Prof. Ike Uzochukwu
64) Dr. Emeka Okeke
65) Dr. Polycarp Emenike
66) Dr. Godwin Nnadozie
67) Engr. Ifeanyi Okeoma
68) Amb Uche Ajulu-Okeke
69) Chief Pat Ubajaka
70) Prof. Okey Ikeanyibe
71) Comrade Charles Onyeagba
72) Prof. Au Nnonyelu
73) Dr. Forster E. Ihejiofor
74) Mr. Odera Ozoka
75) Mr. ThankGod Ibeh
76) Prof. Sylvia Chika Ifemeje
77) Mr. Kanayo Nwafor
78) Comrade Churchill Okonkwo
79) Sir Damian Okolo
80) Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe
Signed:
Joe Anatune
Media Assistant to the Anambra State Governor-Elect, Chukwuma C. Soludo Secretariat:
08033058144
https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2161936640629950/