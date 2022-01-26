Anambra Airport Upgraded To Operate Boeing 700-737 And Equivalent Planes

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Grants Anambra State Government Approval To Operate Boing 737-700 Aircraft Or Its Equivalent At Anambra Airport

By Uche Nworah (ABS News)

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted Anambra state government the approval to operate Boeing 737-700 aircraft or its equivalent at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

The good news was conveyed to the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano in a letter from the agency dated 24th January, 2022.

The approval was based on a satisfactory inspection carried out by aerodrome safety inspectors at the airport on the 21st of January, 2022 to ascertain the preparedness of the airport for the upgrade in fire cover from Cat 5 to Cat 6.

The latest approval will gladden the hearts of Ndi Anambra and others who have been flying through the airport since it’s commissioning.

According to Bobo Nkwonta, a Lagos – based businessman, “I am excited about this news. Governor Obiano has written his name in gold. I am even more elated as Airpeace airlines and United Nigeria airlines will now upgrade the planes they operate on that route to bigger aircraft”.

