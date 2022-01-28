Anambra Airport Welcomes First Embraer 195, E2 Aeroplane

It was a moment of joy and happiness for the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and the entire people of Anambra state, as the first commercial Embraer 195, E2 Aircraft landed at the Anambra state International Airport.

The aircraft landed this afternoon, at exactly 1:13pm with one hundred and ninety five passengers from Lagos.

Being the first Embraer 195, E2 Aircraft to land at the airport, governor Obiano was present at the scene to personally welcome the passengers were welcome and handshake everyone of them, starting from the pilot.

As expected, birds of Airpeace Airlines, one of the frontline carriers in Nigeria landed safely, from Lagos at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano was on hand to witness the flight debut flanked by members of the state executive council and others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAhxQIgJovI

.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZPcAi8Bk54/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...