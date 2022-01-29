Anambra Philanthropist, Prince Nnanyereugo Joins House Of Representatives Race (Pics)

Philanthropist Prince Engr. Promise Nnanyereugo Joins House of Representatives Race

A renowned philanthropist and business mogul, Prince Engr. Promise Nnanyereugo has joined the race to represent the people of Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

Engr. Ike is seeking aspiring for the membership of the Green Chamber of the Nigerian National Assembly under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

APGA, popularly known as the rooster party has in the past 15 years been on the saddle in Anambra state.

Prince Ike who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prince Onyendozi Foundation an outstanding and quintessential administrator is known for his good heart towards others.

The philanthropist also stands tall in his constituency as someone who is known for making differences anywhere he finds himself.

He has a deep connect with his people as a result of massive empowerment and philanthropic activities he has over the years embarked upon, touching their lives for good.

Not long ago he brought tears of joy to the eye of a widow in Imu-Ohia, Ezira community in Orumba South Local Government Area by completing, furnishing and handing over a three bedroom bungalow to her to shelter her.

Additionally, Prince Ike has also at various times organised outreach programmes in the constituency where he dished out financial support to small and medium scale business owners as a way of boosting their business and improve their standard of living.

At the moment, no fewer that 217 constituents are enrolled in his scholarship scheme under his foundation.

Prince Ike is blessed with both dexterous administrative skills, financial war chest and connection with his people to offer a quality representation to them.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2022/01/philanthropist-prince-engr-promise.html

