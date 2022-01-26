Anambra Police Declares These 21 Persons Wanted Over Kidnap Of Igwe Nnaji (Pix)

Anambra Police Command has declared 21 people wanted over the kidnap of Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji and the murder of two others.

The murdered victims are Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor and Ikenna Ugochukwu.

Police declare 21 wanted over Anambra monarch’s abduction, murder of two

UPDATE ON THE INVESTIGATION OF ALLEGED MURDER OF CHIEF AJIEH ANTHONY NWANASOR, IKENNA UGOCHUKWU AND ABDUCTION OF HRH IGWE OLIVER CHIKE NNAJI, THE TRADITIONAL RULER OF OGWU-ANIOCHA, OGBARU LGA OF ANAMBRA STATE.

The Anambra State Police Command wishes to declare below persons *WANTED* in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of *Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu and abduction of the traditional HRH Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji* ( Ezechukwukwadolu the III) of Ogwu-aniocha community Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Therefore, the Command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station incase if any of the names and pictures attached below are seen around. They are:

1. Okwudili Ogana

2. Chidi Ekpendu

3. Chukwunonso Udom

4. Amaechi Akachukwu

5. Emmanuel Ejiofor

6. Christian Udeze

7. Chikezie Onwuka aka Osy Torture

8. Iweka Odogwu

9. Chimezie Okonkwo aka Danger

10. Onochie Nwabugwu aka Young PG

11. Anayo Ubadi aka Agunechimba

12. Chibueze Egwenu

13. Charles Obi

14. Aboy Udom

15. Chinedu Collins Nwonani

16. Onyebuchi Umuna aka Omeke

17. Ifeanyi Mbanugo aka Acid

18. Sunday Osadebe

19. Nduba Chibuzor

20. Amechi Adama

21. Azuakonam Anyakodia

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police *CP Echeng Echeng* assures *Ndi Anambra* and the good people *Ogwu-aniocha* that the Command shall leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation. He also encourages citizens/individuals to call the Anamabra State Police Command on *07039194332* or *08039334002* if you have any information that can aid the investigation.

*Confidentiality is guaranteed*

*DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, ANIPR PPRO, Anambra State Police Command*



SOURCE

