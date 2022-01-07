‘Angel Caught On Camera During A Crossover Service In Benin Republic’ – Pastor (Pix)

A Nigerian Pastor, Ekuma Uche Philips, in Benin Republic shared photos of an ‘angel’ captured on camera in his church during cross over night, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote on Facebook;

“THIS IS DOUBLE WONDERS INDEED.

An ANGLE was captured on Camera during our cross over Night , on Friday 31th Dec,

Exacting 12 : 13am,

I have never seen such thing since l was born,.

We are in the day of great WONDERS.

This is God,

Thank you Jesus. For your great visitation and double wonders in Faith foundation ministries Porto Novo. Benin Republic.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1118717148957941&id=100024589999985

