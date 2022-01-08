Angry Imo Lawmaker Pushed Down A Table During A Constituency Meeting (Video)

A video which captured moment Imo house of assembly member and former speaker, Hon. Collins Chiji angrily pushed down a table during a meeting with his constituents has gone viral online, Newspremises reports.

One of the constituents who spoke at the meeting, stated that the lawmaker shouldn’t contest in any other election for allegedly not serving them well.

Hon. Chiji tried shutting him down before angrily pushing the table with refreshment down and moving towards him.

Watch the video below:

