Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Daughter, Olivia’s 8th Birthday (Photos, Video)

She Brightens Up Our Home — Annie Idibia Celebrates Daughter’s 8th Birthday

Actress Annie Idibia on Tuesday poured encomiums on her daughter Olivia to celebrate the latter’s eighth birthday.

The 37-year-old in an Instagram post described Olivia as one with the wisdom of a 19-year-old who brightens up her home with her charming smiles and jokes, Igbere TV reports.

She added that Olivia is fearless, brave and optimistic about life even at her young age.

“This Child … Lord knows they aren’t words to describe our SuperStar @officialoliviaidibia. A Guy And I Don Conclude that she’s a “GENIUS”. This Child Is Soooo Braveeeeee. Soooo Strong …So determined…. She’s Only 8, but with the wisdom of a 19yrs old sef lol. So confident! So talented! So creative … incredible Writer … We Are so blessed to have Olivia!

She brightens up our home with her charming smiles … funny jokes n shocking words lol. Never a dull moment with Olivia ! If u have met this young champion, you know it’s always love at first sight! You can’t help but fall In love with Olivia at first sight! Happy birthday My Superstar. You Are The BRAVEST Kid Ever! So Fearless And Optimistic about life at this very young Age. She Is LOVE …. Our Love Child,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans wished Olivia a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Annie got married to singer 2face on May 2, 2012.

Their marriage is blessed with two girls, Isabella and Olivia.

2face has five other children from his two baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Adeoye.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaMnv1l4gVs

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYTwv0Fs8AB/?utm_medium=copy_link

