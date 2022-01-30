Another Fire Outbreak Hits UNICAL, Properties, Documents Destroyed (Photos)

Less than two weeks after a fire outbreak engulfed Room 115, Hall 6 in ‘Malabo Republic’ of the University of Calabar hostel, another fire outbreak has destroyed properties worth millions of naira and destroyed vital documents in the Department of Mathematics of the University.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that the latest outbreak which started in the wee hours of Saturday, January 29, and continued till the early hours of Sunday, January 30, destroyed the Head of Department’s office, General Office and two other offices in the main bloc of the department.

Timely response by the men of the State Fire Service saved the entire building from being completely razed, as they mobilized to the scene and eventually extinguished the raging fire.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known.

No life was lost in the inferno.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/01/another-fire-outbreak-hits-unical.html

