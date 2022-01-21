Another Look At The Critics Of The Punishment For Fornication/Adultery In Islam

I have seen people criticise Islam’s strict punishment for fornication and adultery. Why flog someone for simply having pleasure? Why give the death penalty for someone who desecrated the marital instutution. It is barbaric and outdated they say.

●You must realise that one of the hindsight of unrestricted hedonism (pursuit of pleasure) is that when viewed from an individual perspective it sounds harmless. Sex is pleasurable. Engaging in it brings a lot of satisfaction to the one who engages in it. However the singular act of seeking pleasure can put an entire community at the risk of infection. Imagine a community of 100 persons all free of STIs like Syphilis and HIV. Then someone travels out, contracts the infection and when he comes back has sex with just one other member of the community infecting her. She then in turn infects another who infects another…till it becomes widespread in the community. So the hedonist says why punish someone for seeking pleasure, and the moralists say well, we can’t let you put the community at risk while seeking pleasure. Imagine if there was a way to prevent him from spreading that infection ab initio?

●You may now wonder, why different punishments for the fornicator and the adulterer? If an unmarried man contracts an STI. He is only likely to infect guilty persons who offer themselves for sex whilst being unmarried. If STIs could be restricted to only those who fornicate, trust me, many persons would not have worried about it. But then imagine a married man with 4 wives, who still goes out to have illicit sex. He doesn’t just put himself at risk, but 4 innocent women. In some kinds of STIs like HIV, the lives of his unborn children and even the children at home may also be put at risk. Islam fights against injustice, as it is rather preferred that a guilty person is mistakenly acquited, than an innocent person mistakenly convicted. Would it not be better to take the life of one guilty person to save the lives of many other innocent persons? Its like having to take a decision between someone with a time bomb strapped to his chest, that can not be defused, walking into a mall filled with people. Obviously shooting him down is the wiser thing to do, to protect the lives of others in the mall.

●Islam takes no pleasure in killing anybody. Look at the conditions that has to be met before guilt of fornication and adultery is established. 4 witnesses have to be presented who saw the actual process of the man’s genitals going into the woman’s. Even in today’s world where sex is now nearly a norm on the streets, this is a condition that is still very difficult to establish. That is why the commonest way to establish the guilt of fornication and adultery is self confession. Punishments are meant to serve as deterrents rather than being vindictive. Even where it doesn’t completely prevent people from engaging in it (because people will always find a way to beat the law) it at least ensures evil doesn’t become an acceptable norm that is confidently discussed in public.

●Lastly, Imagine if that your cheating husband knows he risks losing his life at the expense of an orgasm or two, will that not serve as sufficient scare to force him to be faithful? This will have been sufficient to curtail the spread of STIs and protect marital institutions. Allāh mandates that the punishment of the fornicator and the adulterer be done in public (و اليشهد عذابهما طاءفة من المؤمنين). This is so that if you are about send that “I am bored, can you come over” message to her, and you remember how your friend was flogged in public, even the erection you are having will die a natural death. Today people bring all sorts of argument in the defence of the guilty, rather than seek the protection of the innocent from the evils of criminals and those with immoral inclinations. Then you appreciate more the wisdom in Allāh’s statement

و لا تأخذكم بهما رأفة في دين الله

Let not pity withhold you in their case, in a punishment prescribed by Allah (Q 24:2).

If I know I have no intention of becoming a kidnapper, why should I be sympathetic to kidnappers so much as to worry about whatever punishment is prescribed for them, especially if that punishment come from the law giver Himself. That’s why I am convinced that whoever you see or hear having any problem with this punishment, from among the Muslims, is either a fornicator, and adulterer, or someone who intends to become one.

May Allāh grant us the ability to protect our chastity.

A. Haroun

