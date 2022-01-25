Anthony Martial From Man United To Sevilla Is A Done Deal

Famous Italian journalist Romano has revealed on Twitter that Martial to Sevilla transfer is a done deal.

He posted on Twitter:

Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. The Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority.

Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours.

United rejected an initial loan request from the Liga side earlier in the month but GOAL understands the issues have been ironed out and Martial is set for a medical in Spain.

Juventus were one of a number of other sides who were interested in the France international but sources say Sevilla were his preferred choice.

Martial was given the club’s blessing to talk to other clubs about a transfer this month after a chat in December with Ralf Rangnick, where he stated his intentions to leave due to a lack of playing time.

The 26-year-old has only started two Premier League games this season and an incident which was later described as a ‘misunderstanding’ between Rangnick and Martial saw the German manager declare the player had refused to be part of the matchday squad against Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago.

United rejected Sevilla’s initial loan request for Martial as they wanted a £5 million loan fee, as well as the club to cover his wages. At the time the Spanish side were only offering to cover half of his wages.

Since then Martial’s representatives have held talks with Juventus, but it is understood the player preferred a move to Spain and discussions between United and Sevilla progressed over the weekend. Martial was prepared to take a wage cut in order to push the deal through.

Sevilla are expected to pay United a loan fee and the deal will run until the end of the current season.

The Frenchman had talks with Rangnick shortly after he arrived to outline his plans to leave this month over a lack of playing time.

The 26-year-old came on as a second half substitute in the 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday and those eight minutes were the first he had played under the German.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival saw him fall further down the pecking order and after he had submitted his transfer request, he was omitted from the matchday squads. Rangnick told the media he wanted to include the Frenchman in the squad for the away-day trip to Villa in the Premier League but that the player refused to be involved.

Martial refuted those claims on his social media channels, saying he would never refuse to play for the club.

This season he has made just four starts in all competitions for United and ,is hoping to get more minutes in Spain to put himself in a better place to secure a position in France’s World Cup squad later this year.

Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1485731859438972929?t=iIqKLCih1_bieHwBb89_1g&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...