Anti-Cancer Advocate, Dr. Chris Ifediora Bags Chieftaincy Title

The Founder/President of Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation, a leading anti-cancer advocacy group in Nigeria, Associate Prof. Chris Ifediora has bagged the chieftaincy title of Chizitelu 1 of Nigeria (God sent).

The traditional title will officially be conferred on him by the Ogidi-Igbo Gburugburu, Wakilin Igbo, De Lion King, HRM Amb. Dr. Igwe Ochendo A.O Chukwudi in collaboration with the entire Igbo community in Abuja.

The official conferment of the traditional title will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the palace of the Ezeigbo located near White Garment Church, Ado-Karu, Nasarawa State.

The Royal Father in a release says the honour is in recognition of Associate Prof. Ifediora’s contributions in advancement of health and social empowerment.

“Prof. Chris O. lfediora has contributed immensely in the progress, development and the advancement of humanity, health and social empowerment in Nigeria and Africa at large. We therefore find him worthy according to the provisions of the constitution of the Igbo community to crown him as CHIZITELU 1 OF NIGERIA (Godsent)” the traditional ruler said.

The event which is under the distinguished chairmanship of Mr. Obinna Okoli A, the Chairman Area 7 Traders Association UTC, Garki Abuja will be hosted by Eze Amb. Dr. Igwe Ochendo A.O Chukwudi, JP, Ogidi-lgbo Gburugburu, Wakilin lgbo, (De Lion King) and the National Political, Ndieze Igbo in Diaspora (Worldwide), the National Secretary Ndieze Igbo in Diaspora, Anambra state chapter.

The Chief Host will be HRH, Eze Dr. Amb. Sir Nwosu Ibe MON, JR KSJ, Ezeigbo 1 of Abuja.

Associate Prof. Ifediora has lined up series of activities to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day slated to take place on February 3 in a grand style.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari had on Tuesday confirmed her readiness to grace the event while playing host to a delegation of the leadership of OCI Foundation who paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

In its pre-event engagements, the organisation also visited the Director General of NTA, Yakubu Mohammed soliciting his collaboration.

