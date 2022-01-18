‘Anyim Offers South-East Best Chance For 2023 Presidency’ (Pictures)

Anyim offers South East best chance for 2023 presidency | IgbereTV

By Dr. Sam Amadi

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is Southeast best shot at the presidency. I am not sure he will make it because Southeast is not serious about Igbo presidency. I like Peter Obi and he may be one of the best materials to be a good president in Nigeria today. But he is not a great candidate in terms of the available political space and dynamics today. Elite consensus around Nigeria will not favor him. Anyim is our best chance because he has the political statutes and personality that Nigerian political dynamics can accommodate. In another politics, he may not be Southeast best chance. But in the present politics in Nigeria he is Southeast best chance.

If we are serious about Igbo presidency, we need to embrace Anyim and forget some of these daydreaming about our fanciful candidates.

18th January 2022.

https://igberetvnews.com/1412514/anyim-offers-south-east-best-chance-2023-presidency/

