Anyim To Contest 2023 Presidential Election Under PDP (Pictures)

Willing and Able, Capable and Competent: Anyim Emerges as South-east PDP Presidential Candidate | #IgbereTV

The 2023 presidential election would be one to watch keenly as aspirants start to put pre-campaign preparation in full gear ahead of the proper campaign tours and rallies. One question that had initially been asked in whispers, but has now gained more volume has been – “Will there be a President from the East?”. It’s been a tough couple of years for Nigerians, especially as post-pandemic moves are still being figured out; however, the eyes of Nigerians are wide open and watching.

Nigerians are not unaware of the shortcomings of the ruling party, and are currently looking up to the PDP to rebuild the nation; to protect lives and property; to restore the respect of Nigeria within the comity of Nations. Nigeria needs a strong torch bearer to re-align the political structure of Nigeria to reflect the current realities; to revive our economy and create a generally inclusive government where both the young and old can thrive and be successful.

Economy-wise, Nigerians need an experienced head to save the naira; to rebuild our broken-down social fabric; to create jobs for our teeming youths and rehabilitate our collapsing educational systems amongst many other things. With the expectation of PDP’s return to power by Nigerians, belief is fast rising that our nation can resume the march to greatness.

One candidate that has been earmarked as the torchbearer, who conveniently ticks all the boxes, and has a very experienced head on very agile shoulders, is Anyim Pius Anyim. During his recent meeting with party stakeholders in Enugu, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said he is very much willing and available, ready and equipped to lead Nigeria on that march to greatness.

Truth be told, a lot of Nigerians who know Anyim Pius Anyim from his days as the Senate President have given him the green light because when compared to other aspirants, both in PDP and in other political parties, there are just a few that by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence, can match his record of service to Nigeria. No wonder there’s a clamour at this point for him to be the President.

For long, the Igbos or the South East, have rightly complained of political marginalization, and the absence of the opportunity to produce the President of the country, not minding their enormous contributions to the development of Nigeria. “No right candidate” has been the excuse for the longest time, but not anymore. Anyim Pius Anyim not only holds a credible record that qualifies him for the office; he has also for the first time, shown willingness to run.



