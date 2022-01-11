APC: Governor Buni Warns Against Sabotaging Gombe Reconciliation

The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to newspaper reports, claiming that the party will review congresses in Gombe state.

Governor Buni want to make it abundantly clear that he has at no time, said or directed anyone to state on his behalf or the party, anything pertaining the said review.

The report is a baseless speculation and a figment of the author’s imagination that does not reflect in any way the position of the party.

“It is pertinent to note that, we have gone a long way in reconciling the two prominent members of the party in person of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe state Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his brother, Sen. Muhammadu Danjuma Goje.

“We condemn in strong terms any action deliberately concocted to sabotage the new peace and true reconciliation among these critical stakeholders of the party.

“The party appreciates all those contributing to the sustenance of this reconciliation in the interest of the state and party” Buni said.

The Chairman once again called on supporters of Governor Inuwa and Senator Goje, to support the peace, reconciliation and brotherhood among the stakeholders.

“The party will continue to build true reconciliation and cement all differences to promote unity in the party” Gov. Buni said.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed,

DG Press and Media Affairs To Gov. Mai Mala Buni

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...