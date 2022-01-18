APC Is A Massive Failure When Compared With PDP – PDP Governors

The PDP governors forum has described the APC-led government as a massive failure when compared to their government. The PDP governors said this after a meeting they had in Rivers state on Monday, 17th January 2021, IGBERETV reports.

A communique by the governors and read by its chairman and the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, reads;

”The governors of the PDP noted that the management of our oil and gas resources, the administration of the Federation account have remained opaque, confusing and non-transparent. In addition, the transition of the NNPC ltd under the petroleum Industry act has not been properly streamlined to ensure that the interest of all the tiers of government are protected, consistent with the 1999 constitution.

It is clear that the APC government is a massive failure when compared with the records of PDP in government. The PDP handed over a N550 billion economy, the largest in Africa in 2015 but under the APC , Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1412505/apc-massive-failure-compared-pdp-pdp-governors/

