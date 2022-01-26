APC Not Happy, Nigerians Have Rejected Them – PDP National Secretary

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, on Wednesday said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been angry because Nigerians have rejected the party.

The National Secretary stated this to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the 2023 general elections.

He said the coming of the PDP, would not only win the presidential election but would give hope to the downtrodden as well correct the wrongs made by the APC in the country.

According to Anyanwu, “PDP is coming to re-write the wrongs of the APC government in Nigeria. By the time our party starts delivering dividends of democracy, Nigerians will see the difference. Our government from 2023 will work assiduously to provide security, a good road network, quality education, employment and empowerment for Nigerians.

“The party’s victory at the poll in 2023 will restore hope to the downtrodden, the market women, Keke and taxi operators, pointing out that such a task remains so dear to the party.

“We understand that APC and its leaders are not happy that Nigerians have turned their backs against them, such development is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing this administration that is close to the end of its tenure.”

“PDP is coming to make a difference in Nigeria; our party will not betray those who are currently standing behind it; the party will carry the youths, and the women along; we understand the language of poverty and insecurity that are presently ravaging our nation. PDP has what it takes to solve the menace.

“Our party understands the deliberate ploy to starve and frustrate helpless Nigerians by President Buhari’s led APC administration, such a dangerous plan is the reason why PDP is charged to fight the injustice,” Anyanwu said.



