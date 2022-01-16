APC Official Resigns In Imo, Says He’s Ashamed Of Uzodinma’s Performance

“I am ashamed to be identified with the huge deceit, monumental failure in service delivery and anti-government policies as unscrupulous elements have taken over Imo State.”

By Chinagorom Ugwu

An official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State who resigned his position from the party has accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, of poor performance.

Mr Uzodinma is a member of the APC.

The official, Tochukwu Ugwumba, who was the APC spokesperson at the local level, Okwuabala Ward in Orlu Local Government Area, announced his resignation on Friday in a letter to the chairman of the party in his ward.

He copied the chairman of APC in Imo State in the letter.

Mr Ugwumba, a journalist, former editor of a newspaper and member of Hope Uzodinma media group, said in the resignation letter that he was disappointed with Mr Uzodinma’s performance in the area of service delivery and good governance.

He said, “I am ashamed to be identified with the huge deceit, monumental failure in service delivery and anti-government policies as unscrupulous elements have taken over Imo State.”

He said the governor’s “penchant for frolicking from Abuja to Owerri with chartered jets is telling on Imo state economy”.

“The state governor’s love for drinking luxury crystal wine while the state is suffering from insecurity, endless verification of workers and pensioners, no motorable roads and unemployment is unfortunate,” Mr Ugwumba said.

The journalist said he has also resigned from Hope Uzodinma media group and every other group that is supporting the governor.

The governor’s spokesperson, Oguike Nwachukwu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, too did not respond to calls and a text message from our reporter.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/505974-apc-official-resigns-in-imo-says-hes-ashamed-of-uzodinmas-performance.html

